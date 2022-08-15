ap unranked week 0
Penn State has some work to do if it wants to make the College Football Playoff.

The Nittany Lions came in unranked in the preseason AP Poll. With 160 votes in the poll, they factor in as the de facto 29th team in the standings.

The last time the blue and white was unranked heading into the season was in 2016 when Penn State went on to win the Big Ten Championship.

Before the 2021 season, Penn State ranked No. 19 in the AP Preseason Poll.

The Nittany Lions ended the season unranked and were at No. 4 for their highest ranking of the season.

Ohio State ranks in as the highest Big Ten team at No. 2 followed by Michigan at No. 8, Michigan State at No. 15 and Wisconsin at No. 18.

Full rankings:

  1. Alabama

  2. Ohio State

  3. Georgia

  4. Clemson

  5. Notre Dame

  6. Texas A&M

  7. Utah

  8. Michigan

  9. Oklahoma

  10. Baylor

  11. Oregon

  12. Oklahoma State

  13. NC State

  14. USC

  15. Michigan State

  16. Miami

  17. Pitt

  18. Wisconsin

  19. Arkansas

  20. Kentucky

  21. Ole Miss

  22. Wake Forest

  23. Cincinnati

  24. Houston

  25. BYU

