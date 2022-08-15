Penn State has some work to do if it wants to make the College Football Playoff.
The Nittany Lions came in unranked in the preseason AP Poll. With 160 votes in the poll, they factor in as the de facto 29th team in the standings.
The last time the blue and white was unranked heading into the season was in 2016 when Penn State went on to win the Big Ten Championship.
Before the 2021 season, Penn State ranked No. 19 in the AP Preseason Poll.
The Nittany Lions ended the season unranked and were at No. 4 for their highest ranking of the season.
Ohio State ranks in as the highest Big Ten team at No. 2 followed by Michigan at No. 8, Michigan State at No. 15 and Wisconsin at No. 18.
Full rankings:
Alabama
Ohio State
Georgia
Clemson
Notre Dame
Texas A&M
Utah
Michigan
Oklahoma
Baylor
Oregon
Oklahoma State
NC State
USC
Michigan State
Miami
Pitt
Wisconsin
Arkansas
Kentucky
Ole Miss
Wake Forest
Cincinnati
Houston
BYU
