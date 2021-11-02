Despite three-straight losses, Penn State has managed to remain in the AP Poll’s top-25 for the entirety of 2021.

However, the Nittany Lions found themselves on the outside looking in of the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

In 2020, the blue and white were never once included in the poll following its 0-5 start to the season.

Here's a look at the full rankings:

Georgia Alabama Michigan State Oregon Ohio State Cincinnati Michigan Oklahoma Wake Forest Notre Dame Oklahoma State Baylor Auburn Texas A&M BYU Ole Miss Mississippi State Kentucky NC State Minnesota Wisconsin Iowa Fresno State San Diego State Pitt

