Despite three-straight losses, Penn State has managed to remain in the AP Poll’s top-25 for the entirety of 2021.

However, the Nittany Lions found themselves on the outside looking in of the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

In 2020, the blue and white were never once included in the poll following its 0-5 start to the season.

Here's a look at the full rankings:

  1. Georgia

  2. Alabama

  3. Michigan State

  4. Oregon

  5. Ohio State

  6. Cincinnati

  7. Michigan

  8. Oklahoma

  9. Wake Forest

  10. Notre Dame

  11. Oklahoma State

  12. Baylor

  13. Auburn

  14. Texas A&M

  15. BYU

  16. Ole Miss

  17. Mississippi State

  18. Kentucky

  19. NC State

  20. Minnesota

  21. Wisconsin

  22. Iowa

  23. Fresno State

  24. San Diego State

  25. Pitt

