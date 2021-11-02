Despite three-straight losses, Penn State has managed to remain in the AP Poll’s top-25 for the entirety of 2021.
However, the Nittany Lions found themselves on the outside looking in of the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.
In 2020, the blue and white were never once included in the poll following its 0-5 start to the season.
Here's a look at the full rankings:
Georgia
Alabama
Michigan State
Oregon
Ohio State
Cincinnati
Michigan
Oklahoma
Wake Forest
Notre Dame
Oklahoma State
Baylor
Auburn
Texas A&M
BYU
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
Kentucky
NC State
Minnesota
Wisconsin
Iowa
Fresno State
San Diego State
Pitt
