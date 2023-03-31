With a little over five months remaining until Penn State’s season opener, the Nittany Lions had three of their players nominated as Preseason Walter Camp All-Americans.

Olu Fashanu and Kalen King were named first-team All-Americans, while Chop Robinson was selected as a second-team All-American.

Fashanu was projected as a first-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft before he announced his intention to return to Penn State for another year. King was one of the most disruptive cornerbacks in the country in 2022 with 18 pass breakups.

Robinson made a name for himself in his first season with the Nittany Lions after transferring from Maryland, recording 5.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

The three Nittany Lions will start their journey to being named All-Americans following the end of the 2023 season on Sept. 2 against West Virginia.

