The transfer portal has become a mainstay for Penn State this season, with some of the most impactful players in Week 3 — Arnold Ebiketie and Derrick Tangelo — having transferred to the program this past offseason.

Like Ebiketie and Tangelo, many former Nittany Lions are now shining with their new programs as the season continues to unfold.

Here’s a look at some of the top performances from Penn State transfers from this past week of action.

Judge Culpepper, defensive tackle, Toledo

Having never gotten a true opportunity to compete on a consistent basis in Happy Valley, former Penn State defensive lineman Judge Culpepper has been taking full advantage of his opportunity as a starter for Toledo this season.

On Saturday, Culpepper delivered the most impressive performance of his career.

Despite a 22-6 loss to Colorado State, Culpepper walked away with a career-high eight tackles, four of which were solo, to break his career season-high tackle total of 12 in just the third game of 2021.

Zack Kuntz, tight end, Old Dominion

This fall has served as a season of firsts for former Penn State tight end Zack Kuntz.

Last weekend, Kuntz broke his single-game receiving yards record with 61 on three receptions against Hampton.

On Saturday, Kuntz delivered another 60-yard performance, adding his first career touchdown despite Old Dominion’s 45-17 loss to Liberty.

Will Levis, quarterback, Kentucky

Likely the most widely recognized Penn State transfer in the country, quarterback Will Levis’ 2021 stat sheet doesn’t speak as loudly as his team’s record does.

Through three games this season, Levis has done nothing but win.

While Saturday likely brought his worst single-game performance in 2021 with season lows in passer rating and quarterback rating, Levis’ 254 passing yards and two touchdowns were enough to squeak Kentucky past Chattanooga 28-23.

Having thrown two interceptions against a Chattanooga defense that allowed 30 points and a victory against Austin Peay two weeks ago, Levis has some improving to do with his decision making before he enters the NFL Draft either this spring or next.

Following Saturday’s win, Levis has a touchdown-interception ratio of 7:4.

Shane Simmons, defensive end, Marshall

Last season, former Penn State defensive end Shane Simmons set a career-high seven tackles against Michigan State in his final game as a Nittany Lion.

On Saturday, the former top-50 prospect came just shy of tying this record with a six-tackle performance against East Carolina.

Despite the 42-38 loss — Marshall’s first of the season — Simmons looks to thrive in his new role as a starter after four years off the bench for the blue and white.

John Petrishen, linebacker, Pittsburgh

When former Penn State safety John Petrishen made the move to Pitt, he didn’t just change programs — he also switched positions.

Since moving to linebacker in 2020, Petrishen has improved in almost every facet of the game, serving a crucial role for the Panthers as the No. 2 hybrid linebacker on the depth chart — last week making a last-second tackle at the goal line to push Pitt over Tennessee.

This week, Petrishen continued to impress off the bench, totaling four tackles with one solo.

Unfortunately for Petrishen and the Panthers, his performance wasn’t enough to stop a let down against Western Michigan, losing in 44-41.

Lance Dixon, linebacker, West Virginia

A highly touted 4-star prospect entering Penn State in 2019, linebacker Lance Dixon never got the opportunity many expected he would in his two seasons in Happy Valley.

Following his transfer to West Virginia, Dixon received a starting role in the defense and has shined at weakside linebacker.

On Saturday, Dixon tallied three tackles on the backside en route to West Virginia’s 27-21 upset win over No. 15 Virginia Tech.

Joseph Johnson III, defensive back, Campbell

Prior to Saturday night, former Penn State defensive back Joseph Johnson III had not experienced a single collegiate snap.

Following Campbell’s matchup with Presbyterian, Johnson had an interception to his name.

Campbell came away with seven interceptions Saturday, with one landing in the hands of Johnson, translating to a 72-0 blowout win over the Blue Hose.

