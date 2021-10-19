A bye week for Penn State may have given fans the opportunity to check out some former Nittany Lions perform with their new programs this past weekend.

Week 7 of the season saw some competitive matchups for many former members of the blue and white, especially those now part of the SEC.

While last week’s transfer performances saw strong outings in the pocket and on the defensive end, this weekend was all about receiving for past Nittany Lions.

Here’s a look at the top-performing former Nittany Lions from Saturday.

Justin Shorter, wide receiver, Florida

After joining Penn State as the No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2018, 5-star Justin Shorter played briefly in two seasons for the blue and white.

Likely due to his lack of involvement in the offense, Shorter made the decision to transfer to Florida following the 2019 season. He went on to catch three touchdowns in his first season with the Gators but failed to do much more outside the red zone.

On Saturday, Shorter came alive against in-conference foe LSU.

Shorter came away with single-game career highs in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, bringing in six catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns — one of which came on a 42-yard hail mary.

EMORY JONES HITS JUSTIN SHORTER FOR THE HAIL MARY WOOOOOOF pic.twitter.com/1IqZp93EJZ — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) October 16, 2021

While LSU ultimately put Florida away 49-42, Shorter’s first-career 100-yard performance was essential to keeping the Gators alive throughout much of regulation.

Zack Kuntz, tight end, Old Dominion

Unlike Shorter, Zack Kuntz has defined himself as arguably the top receiver for Old Dominion since transferring to the program following the 2020 season.

With career-highs in receptions and receiving yards, Kuntz grabbed nine catches for 119 yards in the Monarch’s 43-20 loss to Western Kentucky.

Kuntz currently leads Old Dominion in receptions with 35, is second in receiving yards with 376 and is tied for most receiving touchdowns with two.

Will Levis, quarterback, Kentucky

It’s quite the test of your abilities as a starting quarterback when you face the No. 1 defense in the country.

On Saturday, Will Levis did just that against Georgia and performed respectably despite a loss.

With Georgia’s stout run defense, Levis was forced to throw the ball more than usual, throwing a career-high 32 completions on 42 attempts.

Nice throw right here by Will Levis pic.twitter.com/1yOWv3p5Fb — Ray G 🏁 (@RayGQue) October 16, 2021

Levis was responsible for throwing both of the Wildcats’ touchdowns on Saturday, tossing the ball for 192 yards over the course of the game.

Despite the 30-13 loss, Levis showed he can at least compete with some of the toughest defenses in the country if he’s given the opportunity to move the ball.

John Petrishen, linebacker, Pittsburgh

If there’s one word to describe former Penn State-defensive-back-turned-Pitt-linebacker John Petrishen, it’s reliable.

Petrishen’s impact doesn’t necessarily stand out in the stat sheet as much as other guys on the roster, but it’s clear his role as a glue guy on the Panthers defense has served them well over the past few weeks.

On Saturday, Petrishen tallied three tackles, as he and his Pittsburgh defense held Virginia Tech to just seven points — two weeks after the Hokies dropped 29 on No. 13 Notre Dame.

The Panthers have outscored opponents 157-35 over the past three weeks, and their consistency on defense, with impactful performances from Petrishen, has been a clear reason why.

