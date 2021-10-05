Penn State continues to march on in its quest to avenge last season as it moved to 5-0 with a win against Indiana on Saturday.

While the Nittany Lions are succeeding at a high level right now, there are some former Penn Staters who have showed out on big stages as well.

Here are the transfers who stood out in Week 5 of the college football season.

Mac Hippenhammer, wide receiver, Miami (OH)

Former multi-sport athlete Mac Hippenhammer had one of the most impressive days of his young career last weekend.

The Miami Redhawk had 170 receiving yards on eight catches and was a big reason why his team was able to defeat Central Michigan 28-17.

Hippenhammer had more yards in this game than he did in his entire two-year career in State College and should continue to get plenty of touches as the season goes on.

He has 17 receptions for 318 yards and a touchdown so far in 2021.

John Petrishen, linebacker, Pittsburgh

A former Penn State safety turned linebacker picked up the ACC’s Linebacker of the Week honor for his Week 5 performance.

Pitt senior John Petrishen had a standout performance in the Panthers’ 52-21 win over Georgia Tech and filled the stat sheet in the process.

Petrishen had five total tackles in the victory but most notably returned an interception 33 yards to the end zone to give Pitt an early 14-0 lead.

The veteran linebacker now has 22 tackles on the season to go along with two sacks and one interception.

Zack Kuntz, tight end, Old Dominion

Under former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne, tight end Zack Kuntz is continuing his impressive 2021 campaign.

Kuntz has been a big part of the Old Dominion offense through five games and led the Monarchs in receiving yards this past weekend in the team’s 28-21 loss to UTEP.

He finished the day with 54 yards on eight catches and is establishing himself as one of the go-to guys at Old Dominion.

Will Levis, quarterback, Kentucky

Former Penn State quarterback Will Levis is continuing to win games at the University of Kentucky.

The first-year starter was part of a big upset win on Saturday, as the Wildcats defeated No. 10 Florida at home 20-13.

While it wasn’t Levis’ best statistical day, he still managed to put his team in a situation to win, as he threw for 87 yards and ran for an additional 21 in the victory.

The graduate senior will have another tough task ahead as Kentucky welcomes LSU to the Bluegrass State next weekend.

Shane Simmons, defensive end, Marshall

After nearly ending his football career following his last season at Penn State, defensive end Shane Simmons has been a contributor at his new home.

Simmons had four tackles for Marshall this weekend in it 34-28 loss to Middle Tennessee, marking the third-straight game he’s hit at least that number.

He’ll continue to be an important veteran for coach Charles Huff, who used to be the running backs coach on James Franklin’s staff from 2014-17.

Antonio Valentino, defensive tackle, Florida

In the losing end of the Florida-Kentucky game, former Nittany Lion defensive tackle Antonio Valentino was able to get involved.

Valentino recorded two solo tackles in the loss to the Wildcats on Saturday and continues to provide critical depth to the Gators’ defensive front.

The Columbus, Ohio, native has recorded at least one tackle in every game in 2021 thus far and will need to continue his production with Florida now at two losses.

