With a number of injuries having plagued Penn State over the course of its loss to No. 2 Iowa on Saturday, the Nittany Lions likely wish they could add to their depth with former players who transferred to new programs.

Unfortunately for James Franklin and his program, they’re all solidly with their new teams at this point in the season.

However, it must feel nice for former teammates and coaches of these transferred players to see former members of the Penn State program find their niche elsewhere.

While every week brings a new slate of impressive performances from former Nittany Lions on their new teams, this past week’s showcase was arguably the most dominant across the board.

Here’s a look at the top performances from former members of the blue and white from this past weekend of college football.

Will Levis, quarterback, Kentucky

After two seasons as arguably one of the strongest backup quarterbacks in the country, Will Levis got his chance as a starter for a Division I program this season.

Six weeks into his reign as starting quarterback at Kentucky, Levis has yet to lose a game.

Despite being unbeaten, Levis’s play had been questionable at best for the first five weeks of the season.

Against LSU on Saturday, Levis snapped his cold streak, delivering arguably the best showing of his college career.

Levis threw 14-17 for 145 yards and three touchdowns, adding 75 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns on the ground en route to the Wildcats’ 42-21 victory over the Tigers.

Mac Hippenhammer, wide receiver, Miami (OH)

Popular in his time at Penn State for his role as a two-sport athlete in football and baseball, wide receiver Mac Hippenhammer never got much of an opportunity to shine on the gridiron in Happy Valley.

Since transferring to Miami (OH) following the 2019 season, Hippenhammer has transitioned into one of the most dynamic receivers on the roster, currently No. 2 on the team with 412 receiving yards this season.

Last weekend, Hippenhammer exploded for 170 yards on eight receptions and followed up with another impressive performance this past weekend.

Despite losing 13-12 to Eastern Michigan, Hippenhammer totaled 94 yards on five receptions, his second highest in both categories this season.

Shane Simmons, defensive end, Marshall

After four seasons coming off the bench for the Nittany Lions, defensive end Shane Simmons has thrived in his new role as a starter on Marshall’s defensive line.

On Saturday, Simmons faced Old Dominion, led by former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne. The matchup did not disappoint.

Simmons tallied seven tackles and half a sack to lead Marshall to a 20-13 win in overtime against his former coach.

Zack Kuntz, tight end, Old Dominion

On the other side of Marshall’s latest victory, tight end Zack Kuntz contributed respectfully for Old Dominion this past weekend.

Kuntz has defined himself as the team’s No. 1 receiver over 2021, leading Old Dominion in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns this season.

On Saturday, he caught three passes for 23 yards.

Lance Dixon, linebacker, West Virginia

After a six-tackle performance against Oklahoma two weeks ago, linebacker Lance Dixon failed to make a mark on the stat sheet against Texas Tech in Week 5.

On Saturday, Dixon reappeared, totaling three tackles. Unfortunately for the Mountaineers, his impact wasn’t enough to lead to a win, as West Virginia fell to 2-4 with its 45-20 loss to Baylor.