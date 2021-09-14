Following Penn State’s 44-13 win over Ball State, Week 2 of college football shaped up to be another positive one for Nittany Lion fans.

While the blue and white put on a clinical performance Saturday, some former Nittany Lions continued to perform in their new uniforms this past weekend.

Here is a look at some of the Week 2 performances of former Penn Staters for their new schools in this week’s edition of transfer roundup.

Mac Hippenhammer, wide receiver, Miami (Ohio)

Former Penn State wide receiver and current Miami (Ohio) Redhawk Mac Hippenhammer made arguably the biggest play of his career Saturday.

With just under four minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Hippenhammer brought in an acrobatic 33-yard touchdown to cut Minnesota’s lead to just five points.

Former Penn State WR (and baseball outfielder) Mac Hippenhammer with a ridiculous catch now at Miami (OH)pic.twitter.com/2OATp91lSh — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 11, 2021

While the Redhawks walked away without a win, Hippenhammer’s fourth quarter brilliance spoke volumes.

Through two games this season, Hippenhammer has already broken his career high receiving-yards total for a season with 107.

John Petrishen, linebacker, Pittsburgh

Tennessee came within three yards of tying Pitt at 41 a piece in the fourth quarter.

Former Penn-State-safety-turned-Panthers-linebacker John Petrishen made sure that didn’t happen — halting Volunteers’ running back Jaylen Wright at the goal line, winning the game for Pittsburgh.

Petrishen added three other tackles on top of his game winner, bringing his season total to 10 and tying his career high through only two games.

Will Levis, quarterback, Kentucky

While Will Levis’ debut for Kentucky saw him utilize the passing attack significantly, Week 2 showcased his roots as a dual-threat quarterback.

Levis had a respectable game in the air, throwing 10-for-18 for 179 yards, a touchdown and an interception. In the run game, Levis carried the ball 11 times for 25 yards and a rushing touchdown.

The former Penn State quarterback’s 204 all-purpose yards Saturday is nothing in comparison to his 361 in Week 1, but it was still enough to carry the Wildcats over Missouri 35-28.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Zack Kuntz, tight end, Old Dominion

After matching his previous total career receptions in one game last weekend, former Penn State tight end Zack Kuntz delivered an even more impressive performance in Week 2 for Old Dominion.

Bringing in three receptions once again, Kuntz totaled 61 receiving yards, largely on a 43-yard grab.

While most of Old Dominion's yardage came from a program-record 358 rushing yards, Kuntz led the Monarchs in receiving yards en route to their 47-7 win over Hampton.

Shane Simmons, defensive end, Marshall

Following his Marshall debut in which he put up two tackles in a Week 1 win over Navy, former Penn State defensive end Shane Simmons delivered an even better showing in Week 2.

In Marshall’s 44-10 win over North Carolina Central, Simmons totaled three tackles and his first career sack in a green jersey.

With three sacks off the bench for the Nittany Lions last season, Simmons should be able to tally up at least a few more over the 2021 campaign now that he’s in a starting role.

Joseph Bruno, running back, Delaware

Former Penn State running back Joseph Bruno wasn’t given much of a chance in Happy Valley last season, and he hasn’t quite yet broken through with Delaware, either.

In Delaware’s Week 1 victory over Maine, Bruno saw no game action. In Week 2, he found the ball in his hands once and ran it for seven yards.

It doesn’t look like Bruno’s role has truly been established yet with the Blue Hens, but hey, seven yards per carry is seven yards per carry.

Others

While former Penn Staters Antonio Valentino, Judge Culpepper and Trent Gordon all played in Week 2 for their respective teams, each failed to find themselves in the stat sheet.

Nonetheless, Shelton played a starting role at nose tackle in Florida’s 42-20 win over South Florida, while Culpepper played a major role in Toledo’s late upset bid over Notre Dame.

Gordon’s Arkansas Razorbacks pulled off an upset over No. 15 Texas and now sit at No. 20 in the AP Poll.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE