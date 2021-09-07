Penn State’s season-opening win over Wisconsin on Friday saw impressive performances from some of the Nittany Lions’ most recent transfer portal pickups.

While transfers like Arnold Ebiketie and Eric Wilson made significant impacts in their first game in the blue and white, some players who transferred away from James Franklin’s program this offseason made their marks in Week 1 as well.

Here’s a look at how transfers away from Penn State fared in their new uniforms to open the season.

Will Levis, quarterback: Kentucky

It’s not that quarterback Will Levis wasn’t given playing time in his two seasons with the Nittany Lions — he just wasn’t given a chance to do what he wanted with the football.

On Saturday, the world saw what Levis could do when given a full opportunity to throw the ball.

In Kentucky’s 45-10 season-opening win over the University of Louisiana Monroe, Levis threw for 367 yards and four touchdowns — both career highs.

What’s interesting with Levis’ performance is the fact he seldom ran the ball — carrying the ball only four times — which was nearly all he was allowed to do in his two seasons in Happy Valley.

Antonio Valentino, nose tackle: Florida

A full-time starter on Penn State’s defense end for the past two seasons, Antonio Valentino — formerly Antonio Shelton — got his first opportunity to perform for Florida this past weekend.

While the Columbus, Ohio, native got the starting nod at nose tackle in the Gators 35-14 Week 1 victory over Florida Atlantic, Valentino was relatively quiet in his SEC debut.

He picked up two solo tackles, but Valentino will look to continue to make his name known as the season progresses.

Judge Culpepper, defensive tackle: Toledo

Playing a role primarily on special teams in his two seasons with the Nittany Lions, defensive tackle Judge Culpepper made his first collegiate start with Toledo on Saturday — and did not disappoint.

With a career high three total tackles — which he achieved against Maryland last season — Culpepper broke the number in his first opportunity as a starter this past weekend.

The Tampa, Florida, native totaled four tackles en route to Toledo’s 49-10 win over Norfolk State.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

2020 MAC Champion Ball State's key names to look for against Penn State football After pulling out an impressive road in Wisconsin on Saturday, Penn State is set to open up …

Zack Kuntz, tight end: Old Dominion

Through two seasons playing for the Nittany Lions, tight end Zack Kuntz only brought in three receptions.

On Saturday, he tied that total in one game, averaging 6.3 yards per reception despite Old Dominion’s 42-10 loss to Wake Forest.

Kuntz never received much of an opportunity to perform within Penn State’s offense, so it will be interesting to see what role has under Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne — the former offensive coordinator for the blue and white.

Shane Simmons, defensive end: Marshall

Defensive end Shane Simmons made a significant impact off the bench for the Nittany Lions through four years with the program.

On Saturday, Simmons made his third-career start and his first with his new school Marshall.

In the Thundering Herd’s 49-7 win over Navy, Simmons totaled just two tackles for former Penn State running backs coach and Marshall head coach Charles Huff.

Trent Gordon, defensive back: Arkansas

Commonly known for his five-tackle performance against Memphis in the 2019 Cotton Bowl, defensive back Trent Gordon announced his decision to transfer to Arkansas this season after appearing in three games for the Nittany Lions in 2020.

While he didn’t receive the start in his first game for the Razorbacks, Gordon made his first tackle in the red and white on Saturday en route to Arkansas’s 38-17 Week 1 victory over Rice.

It’s still unclear how prevalent of a role Gordon will have in the Razorbacks’ defense, but based on Saturday’s showing, it looks like he will primarily be slotted in the nickel off the bench.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Let’s be Frank | James Franklin, Penn State football staff deserve credit for getting it done in ugly win Let’s be frank, James Franklin and the rest of the Penn State coaching staff deserve a ton of credit for pulling out a victory in Madison this weekend.