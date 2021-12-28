Penn State football transfer quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson commits to UConn

Former Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson has officially found his new college football home.

Roberson announced his commitment to UConn on Tuesday after putting his name into the transfer portal earlier this month. He'll have three remaining years of eligibility.

The 5-foot-11 quarterback threw for 85 yards and a touchdown in three appearances in 2021 while throwing two interceptions as well.

The East Orange, New Jersey native is a former 4-star recruit and will play under first-year head coach Jim Mora next season.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE