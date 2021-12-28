You are the owner of this article.
Penn State football transfer quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson commits to UConn

Ta'Quan Roberson follow through

Sophomore quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson follows through after a pass during Penn State football's practice at Holuba Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

Former Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson has officially found his new college football home.

Roberson announced his commitment to UConn on Tuesday after putting his name into the transfer portal earlier this month. He'll have three remaining years of eligibility.

The 5-foot-11 quarterback threw for 85 yards and a touchdown in three appearances in 2021 while throwing two interceptions as well.

The East Orange, New Jersey native is a former 4-star recruit and will play under first-year head coach Jim Mora next season.

