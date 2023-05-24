Penn State football to play Michigan State on Black Friday

The battle for the Land Grant Trophy has officially been rescheduled. After originally planning for a traditional Saturday kick time, Penn State will now have to adjust its travel plans accordingly and head to East Lansing a day early for a Black Friday battle, Michigan State announced Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions were reportedly upset by the development, as the regular season finale was scheduled before Penn State could agree to it, and is just one of many issues being raised by members of the Big Ten.

Several disputes have arisen as the conference works to finalize the details of its $7 billion television contract with Fox, NBC and CBS, which includes finding game dates and times for the 2023 season.

