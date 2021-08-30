Penn State football spring practice, James Franklin

Head coach James Franklin looks at fans during Penn State football's spring practice on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.

 Samantha Hendrzak

It looks like Penn State’s depth charts will be left up to speculation throughout the 2021 season.

Penn State Athletics announced through a media advisory Monday that the team will “not be releasing a public depth chart during the 2021 season.”

The Nittany Lions typically release their preseason depth chart prior to the start of the season, but the official word on numerous position battles seemingly won’t be available until actual game action.

Penn State opens its season on the road against No. 12 Wisconsin at noon on Saturday.

