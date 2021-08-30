It looks like Penn State’s depth charts will be left up to speculation throughout the 2021 season.

Penn State Athletics announced through a media advisory Monday that the team will “not be releasing a public depth chart during the 2021 season.”

The Nittany Lions typically release their preseason depth chart prior to the start of the season, but the official word on numerous position battles seemingly won’t be available until actual game action.

Penn State opens its season on the road against No. 12 Wisconsin at noon on Saturday.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE