Defensive ends are like lions on the hunt for prey, and that’s what this year’s Penn State edge-rushing room hopes to do to numerous passers.

The scope of the defensive end room is a bit shaken up, with last year’s sack leader Arnold Ebiketie declaring for the draft. Now, Penn State looks to some old and new faces to hunt down the quarterback.

The blue and white returns redshirt senior Nick Tarburton, who started eight out of the 13 games he played in 2021.

Entering his fifth year, Tarburton has been trying to perfect the little things in the past couple of weeks of spring practice.

“I think the spring is the best time to do that,” Tarburton said Tuesday. “Obviously hone in on techniques, but also be able to work different things as well. From that aspect, I'm trying to improve and then just take that into the summer and then the camp as well.”

Tarburton said he especially wants to improve on his hand technique and that defensive line coach John Scott Jr. and graduate assistant Deion Barnes have played a major role in his improvement.

During isolation drills at Wednesday’s open practice, the two coaches were encouraging their linemen with one of them even stunting the Heisman pose with their player after the drill.

After practice, Tarburton said he continues to work on his hands, seeing the hands and hitting the hands of the lineman away to get to the quarterback.

“It's all about being able to see the hands, hit the hands,” Tarburton said. “Just continually repping that and just formulating and that into my game, making it a habit more than anything.”

James Franklin said Tarburton is a “blue collar” type of player that would fit in any generation of football, whether it be in the ‘70s or this generation.

For the program, Franklin said he is well “respected” by his peers and the rest of the coaching staff.

“He's one of those guys that maybe doesn't get the fanfare of some others, but he is a critical piece of our locker room and of our team,” Franklin said Wednesday. “It won't surprise me if he doesn't have a big year for us. He just does everything right.”

Tarburton is one of the older players on the team and the oldest of the defensive ends.

For the younger players, Tarburton wants to be the “best teammate” he can be by showing them the ropes.

From the secondary, cornerback Daequan Hardy can see how not just the defensive ends but how the whole defensive line looks up to Tarburton.

“Nick Tarburton is just one of those guys that the D-lineman and the up-and-coming D-lineman look up to,” Hardy said Tuesday. “He’s a leader in his room. You just look at him, and you just want to follow what he is doing, so he has done a really good job for the D-line room and the whole defense.”

Tarburton is not the only upperclassman edge rusher on the squad. Redshirt junior Adisa Isaac returns to the field after missing the 2021 season due to injury.

In his second season in Happy Valley in 2020, Isaac appeared in all nine games, tallying 1.5 sacks, 13 tackles, and two quarterback hurries.

Tarburton said it has been “awesome” to have Isaac back on the field this spring.

“He adds just so much,” Tarburton said. “He’s quick, explosive, he can rush the passer. It has just been awesome to see him back out on the field.”

Franklin said there have been a couple of “wrinkles” in the defense so far, but they’ve been ironed out with the return of players like Isaac.

“Having those guys back is really important,” Franklin said.

Like Isaac, Tarburton has dealt with his fair share of injuries early in his career, which forced him to redshirt his second year.

Tarburton played a full 13 games last season. Before that, he played in a combined nine games over two campaigns.

From his previous times being injured, Tarburton has learned to take a break when his body is telling him something’s not right.

“It all boils down to how your body feels and what you need to do to perform at the highest level,” Tarburton said.

However, Penn State’s defensive end room is not clear of injuries. Junior Zuriah Fisher is reportedly out for the season due to injury, according to Lions247.

Fisher competed in eight games his sophomore year, racking up four tackles.

With one defensive end down, the blue and white found another one to put in Fisher’s place when Maryland transfer Demeioun Robinson committed to Penn State earlier in April.

Robinson was a 4-star commit out of high school with a pair of sacks and 12 solo tackles for the 2021 season.

For now, the Nittany Lions will lean on veterans like Tarburton to lead the group of pass rushers with the addition of some old faces coming back from injury in Isaac.

Penn State’s edge rushers have a lot to live up to, as Ebiketie was third in the Big Ten in sacks behind Michigan’s pair edge rushers, Aidan Huthcinson and David Ojabo.

With the veterans in the locker room, the Nittany Lions are still trying to build back what it had last year.

“There's a lot of guys that have played some football that it’s their time,” cornerbacks coach Terry Smith said Wednesday, “and they got to step forward and deliver.”

