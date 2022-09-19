Penn State’s kickoff time for its Oct. 1 clash against Northwestern was announced on Monday.

The No. 14 Nittany Lions’ Week 5 clash against the Wildcats is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium, as found on the Big Ten football composite schedule.

While Penn State Athletics has not officially announced the kickoff time, a 3:30 p.m. kick against Northwestern means the Nittany Lions will likely host just one night game in 2022, the White Out against Minnesota.

The first two home games of the season for the blue and white have been at noon.

Penn State has leapt out to a hot 3-0 start, while Northwestern has had a rough 1-2 beginning to the season.

