Ohio State students storm the field after after Ohio State narrowly beat Penn State 39-38 late in the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium on  Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

 Camille Stefani

Penn State is heading back to primetime for the third time this season.

The Big Ten announced Monday that the Nittany Lions will kick off against Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. at Ohio Stadium on Oct. 30. The game will be broadcasted on ABC.

James Franklin-led teams are 1-6 all time against the Buckeyes, but four of the contests were decided by single digits.

