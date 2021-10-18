Penn State is heading back to primetime for the third time this season.

The Big Ten announced Monday that the Nittany Lions will kick off against Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. at Ohio Stadium on Oct. 30. The game will be broadcasted on ABC.

James Franklin-led teams are 1-6 all time against the Buckeyes, but four of the contests were decided by single digits.

