Penn State will take on Michigan after a bye week this week, and that game now has a kickoff time.

The Nittany Lions road clash against Michigan between the two current top-10 teams will kickoff at noon in front of a crowd of all yellow.

Both teams will enter this game undefeated in all likelihood, unless Michigan is upset by Indiana this week.

The game will serve as FOX's Big Noon Kickoff.

