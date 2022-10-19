In 2020, Penn State announced it hired Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca for its open offensive coordinator position after football coach Ricky Rahne was hired as the head coach at Old Dominion.

Ciarrocca only lasted one season at Penn State, and the Nittany Lions announced they parted ways with Ciarrocca going 4-5 in the shortened season.

The blue and white turned to Mike Yurcich to fill the opening, and Ciarrocca headed to West Virginia to be an offensive assistant.

Then, before the 2022 season, Ciarrocca went back to Minnesota to call the offense once again under coach P.J. Fleck.

Penn State and James Franklin will face off against Ciarrocca for the first time Saturday since he left Penn State after the 2020 season.

“Obviously, Kirk Ciarrocca, there is a ton of history there not only coming from the state of Pennsylvania, but he’s also been on our staff for some time,” Franklin said during his weekly press conference. “Kirk’s done a great job. He’s had a great career, and he’s back obviously doing a really great job with their offense.”

The Golden Gophers’ offense averages the fourth-most points per game in the Big Ten at 34.5 points per game, which is more than his offense averaged during both his final season at Minnesota and his one year at Penn State.

Minnesota comes into the White Out 4-2 and, like Penn State, is coming off of a loss in which Ciarrocca’s offense only scored 14 points.

The Nittany Lions had one of their worst defensive performances last week against Michigan, but they do have a little bit of an advantage having played with Ciarrocca’s scheme in 2020.

Redshirt-sophomore cornerback Daequan Hardy was on the 2020 team, like most of Penn State’s defense.

Playing alongside Ciarrocca, the defense picked up on how his offense tends to operate.

“Guys like me have a sense of the offense and how it runs,” Hardy said. “We were practicing with it for a year. We just have to look at the film from 2020 and see how it goes.”

Ciarrocca’s offense in 2022 excels under its running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who leads the team with 694 yards, averaging 6.7 yards per carry.

Ibrahim worked with Ciarrocca in 2019 before he left to take the job at Happy Valley.

Penn State redshirt-senior defensive end Nick Tarburton was also on the roster when Ciarrocca was on the blue and white’s staff.

He said the Nittany Lions are taking this week like any other week, just the plus of knowing some information on Ciarrocca.

“We're just trying to get this win,” Tarburton said. “Obviously, with coach Ciarrocca being in our building, we have an idea of the type of offense he runs. Some similarities and stuff like that, we kind of picked up on.”

It has been two years since Ciarrocca called the plays for Penn State, and after a tough loss against Michigan, the Nittany Lions are focusing on more than just Ciarrocca’s offense.

“The bottom line is,” Tarburton said, “just focusing on getting this win.”

