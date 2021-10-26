As winners of the past four Big Ten Championships and having appearances in four College Football Playoffs since the format was introduced in 2014, Ohio State has defined itself as one of the most fierce and competitive programs in the entire country.

Dating back to 2012, the Buckeyes have defeated Penn State in every matchup besides the infamous White Out in 2016.

The scarlet and gray had a slow start to the 2021 campaign, keeping it close with unranked-Minnesota through three quarters in Week 1 before falling flat to No. 12 Oregon the next week.

However, the Buckeyes have looked completely different since Week 2, outscoring opponents 272-64.

Ohio State has some clear playmakers that make the program so threatening this season. Here are some players to watch for Penn State’s upcoming matchup with the No. 5 Buckeyes.

Chris Olave/Garrett Wilson, wide receiver

It’s hard to separate Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson when determining what makes Ohio State’s offense so dynamic.

Olave is No. 1 in the Big Ten with eight receiving touchdowns, and Wilson is tied for No. 2 with six. Wilson is No. 2 in the conference with 605 receiving yards, and Olave isn’t too far back at No. 7 with 518.

Having one stud wide receiver can completely transform an offense in college football, but the Buckeyes have two potential top NFL draft picks on the same line of scrimmage.

Despite its two-straight losses, Penn State’s secondary remains one the better units in college football.

Saturday will prove to be the toughest task of the season for Jaquan Brisker, Tariq-Castro-Fields and the rest of the Nittany Lion defensive backs.

Last week, Illinois implemented a nearly run-exclusive offense against the blue and white. With Olave and Wilson such integral parts of the Buckeye offense, it’s unlikely coach Ryan Day chooses to employ the same strategy as the Fighting Illini.

TreVeyon Henderson, running back

Why could a run-heavy offense work for the Buckeyes the same way it worked for Illinois? Well, there are two parts to that answer.

First, Penn State’s run-defense looked absolutely lost without injured defensive captain PJ Mustipher, allowing Illini starting running back Chase Brown to rush for 223 yards — the most by an opposing running back in Beaver Stadium history.

Second, Ohio State’s ground game is led by arguably the toughest rusher the Nittany Lions have faced yet this season in TreVeyon Henderson.

The Buckeyes are a different team right now than they were the first two weeks of the season. That uptick in production can be linked almost directly to Henderson’s performances.

With limited opportunities in Ohio State’s first two games, Henderson combined for 69 rushing yards and one touchdown against Minnesota and Oregon before breaking out for 277 yards and three touchdowns against Tulsa in Week 3.

Since Week 2, Henderson has gone under 72 rushing yards just once — a total a Penn State running back has yet to reach this season.

While Henderson has proven to be a dominant force on the ground, leading the Big Ten in with 11 rushing touchdowns while sitting at No. 3 with 693 rushing yards, he makes an impact in the receiving column as well -- mostly as a red zone threat.

Henderson, 247Sports No. 1 running back in the 2021 recruiting class, has taken eight receptions for 168 receiving yards and three touchdowns just halfway through his true freshman season.

Ronnie Hickman, sophomore, safety

On the defensive end, Ohio State still has some things it needs to patch up. Luckily for the Buckeyes, Penn State is No. 79 in the country in points per game, so they shouldn’t have too stressful of an assignment come Saturday.

Regardless, the Nittany Lions have a man named Jahan Dotson who cannot be left open, or this game will be much closer than it should be.

While he may not often have the task of guarding Dotson one-on-one, who’s No. 3 in both receiving yards and touchdowns in the Big Ten, the Buckeyes have a defensive back who has commanded the secondary for much of 2021 in Ronnie Hickman.

With an inexperienced cornerback room, Hickman will have the responsibility of making sure Dotson never reaches deep territory while forcing the Nittany Lions to cut short, play-action passes out of their playbook.

Hickman already has two interceptions in 2021 and currently leads the Big Ten in tackles with 52.

