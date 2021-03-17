Freshmen Penn State students will finally get to experience football inside Beaver Stadium this April.

President Eric Barron, along with the university's athletic department, have announced that fans will be in attendance for the Nittany Lions’ blue-white game on April 17, but it will be limited to first-year students from University Park.

“We are pleased to be able to offer an opportunity for our first-year students to experience Beaver Stadium for the first time as Penn Staters,” Barron said in his statement released by the school. “Because of the pandemic, these students have missed out on this special tradition of cheering on the Nittany Lions, and we hope this will be a memorable way for them to gather together and celebrate the final practice of the spring.”

Health and safety protocols regarding COVID-19 will be in effect for those in attendance and will be enforced strictly as this is the school’s first attempt at getting students back in the stands for sporting events.

This announcement is part of a larger effort to help try to expand Penn State’s organized activities as Pennsylvania is beginning to integrate fans back into stadiums at both the professional and collegiate level.

