Penn State football tight ends coach Ty Howle’s love for alma mater drives passion for coaching

Penn State tight end coach Ty Howle’s former college teammates knew he was destined to become a great college coach.

From the way he was raised to how he carried himself playing on the offensive line at Penn State, Howle’s love for football was woven throughout his life.

Howle now shares that love with the tight ends at Penn State as their position coach, which many have called a dream position for the 2013 graduate.

His love for the game of football started growing at a young age due to his father, David Howle, who coached a total of 34 years of high school football before retiring in 2016.

“He's been growing up around Xs and Os ever since he could walk,” former Penn State guard John Urschel told The Daily Collegian. “The earliest picture I have ever seen of Ty, he was very tiny, like 5 or 6. He's holding a football and his feet are going up and down through a rope ladder.”

Growing up and playing under a football mastermind rubbed off on Howle, who played under his dad at Bunn High School in Bunn, North Carolina.

Quinn Barham, a former offensive lineman for the Nittany Lions who also attended high school in North Carolina, knew Howle before they played together at Penn State.

The current assistant strength and conditioning coach at Ohio State said he and Howle shared a bond based on their home state and career goals.

“To both be from North Carolina and to go to Penn State together, it was pretty cool,” Barham told the Collegian. “We knew each other from being in the high school football circuit at the time, being fellow offensive lineman trying to make a name for ourselves and go play ball at the next level.”

Howle enrolled at Penn State starting in spring 2009, a semester earlier than most recruits arrived, giving him a leg up on the adjustment to college life.

Urschel took his official visit to campus that semester when he met Howle for the first time.

“He introduced himself to me, offered to show me around and seemed like a really nice guy,” Urschel said. “He was really helpful because he had been there a full semester before me.”

A few months later, the two were roommates for the summer, an experience Urschel admitted got off to an unusual start.

“I remember the first day I got there, I got dropped off and I didn't know where to get food,” Urschel said. “I can't figure it out. He gets there, and I haven't eaten in hours, so he takes me to McDonald's.”

Urschel and Barham developed relationships with Howle during the time they spent together in meeting rooms, as well as both on and off the gridiron.

“We would always be in meeting rooms together, we would always play next to each other,” Urschel said. “That relationship is something that persisted over the five years because we're very like-minded people. We played next to each other for so long.”

Howle showcased a “blue-collar attitude,” according to Barham, which brought the two closer together.

“As fellow offensive linemen, we were always hanging out and spending time together,” Barham said. “That blue-collar attitude and protective mindset that we have as offensive linemen, that also brought us together.”

Urschel said Howle knew he was never the most athletically gifted player in the room, but that only motivated him to work hard on perfecting his technique.

“He'll be the first to tell you that he was not the most athletic,” Urschel said. “But he was a very smart football player. He was a hard-working and tough football player. He takes his training seriously, and he's doing the little extra things to get better and improve. That's an area where we really connected.

“We would always go to the optional workouts, and we watched a lot of film together. That aspect is one in which we really connected.”

Howle’s hard work and determination earned him 47 appearances and 13 starts over four seasons donning the blue and white at center and left guard.

Following his collegiate career, Howle accepted his first coaching position as an offensive graduate assistant at North Carolina State.

After one year with the Wolfpack, Howle began a two-season stint at Western Illinois, where he served as the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator from 2016-17 and the assistant head coach, co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 2018-19.

Then the Nittany Lions came calling.

Howle faced a chance to join the coaching staff at his alma mater as an offensive analyst, which according to Urschel, was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“I thought it was a great move for him,” Urschel said. “This guy loves Penn State. When there's an opening at your dream school, you take it. This was a position at his alma mater, the No. 1 place where he would want to be a coach.”

Howle accepted the offer in January 2020, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

The following year in February, Howle earned his current position of tight ends coach

Coaching and recruiting players for his former school comes naturally to Howle, who wears his Penn State pride on his chest every time he has the opportunity to speak with prospective Nittany Lions.

“I hope my passion about Penn State shows because I love this place,” Howle said in a preseason media availability. “I like to tell people who are interested in coming here that I’ve got a lot of reasons why I love Penn State. A lot of that goes back to my experience. I've lived it, so that's a big piece that I draw upon.”

Drawing on wisdom passed down from his dad and his experiences as a player under Joe Paterno and Bill O’Brien, Howle possesses a unique foundation among James Franklin’s coaching staff.

“I’ve gotten to see a bunch of different coaching staffs,” Howle said. “Coach Franklin and the people I've been around always tell other coaches to be yourself. I'm passionate about the game of football being from a football background and watching my dad do it for so long then being here with some really great coaches.

Amid his first season as a position coach at Penn State, Howle embraces the opportunities he gets to shape the lives of the players under his tutelage.

“I was fortunate to play here at Penn State,” Howle said. “I love football. I love helping young men, and I'm passionate about that. I'm going to coach them hard, but I’m also going to love them. That's been a big impact.”

Howle’s passion for football and expertise was noticed by the players he coaches every day, and they look forward to working with him this season and in the future.

“Coach Howle has a really good relationship with all of us,” tight end Theo Johnson said. “He’s a younger coach, so he can talk to us about his experiences. I think that if he could, he would strap on a helmet and hop in with us because he gets fired up damn near just as much as we do for a game. Having him as a coach has been really great so far, and I'm looking forward to continuing to work with him.”

Combining a love for the team he works for and extensive knowledge of the game, Howle’s coaching style is what his former teammates believe makes him perfect for his position.

“He's always someone who is willing to lead by example,” former Penn State offensive lineman Chima Okoli told the Collegian. “What makes him a great coach is that he’s so personable, regardless of who is around or what situation that you're in. Ty excels in that regard.”

Howle demonstrated advancement in knowledge throughout his time as a player as well as his time at NC State and Western Illinois, making him a well-rounded offensive mind to hold the tight ends coaching position.

“He's got a wealth of knowledge in a seemingly short amount of time,” Urschel said. “He is a very young coach, but he's been preparing to be a coach ever since I met him back when we were both 17. He was someone who was really a student of the game.”

Coaching football was always the career aspiration for Howle, according to Urschel, and it’s something he will continue to excel at over his career because he brings the best out of his players – just as he used to do with himself when he was in his playing career.

“He was always around football, but the fact that he was a really successful player at Penn State, making a lot out of a little, shows you that he knows how to get the most out of someone because as a player, he really got the most out of himself,” Urschel said. “He knows what's great about Penn State. He's been around and he's seen it all. I think that’s a really helpful thing.”

Howle built a solid foundation for his coaching career starting from the time he was a child, being coached in high school by his dad, playing at Penn State and now living his dream coaching current Nittany Lions.

He made a name for himself as a player, but now he’s making a name for himself as a coach, which his former teammates are excited to watch.

“There have been great coaches that we played for, played with and coached with,” Barham said. “I think that just makes him who he is. He's had great success there. To see him back at Penn State, a place where he cemented his legacy as a player, leader and now into the coaching ranks, I’m excited to watch it.”