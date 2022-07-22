Another group of Penn Staters have landed on a watch list for a prestigious annual award.

Tight ends Theo Johnson and Brenton Strange were both named to the 2022 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List.

Last season was rough for the Nittany Lions’ tight end core, with Johnson and Strange contributing all but a combined 438 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Nonetheless, the coaching staff believes they’ll turn it around this fall.

After being named to last season’s John Mackey Award Watch List, Strange led Penn State with 225 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

This is Johnson’s first time on the preseason watch list.

