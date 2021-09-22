Prior to the start of the 2021 season, James Franklin made it clear how impressed he was with Penn State’s tight end room, calling it the “best” he’s seen in his career as a head coach.

Having taken over for Pat Freiermuth after his season-ending injury in 2020, many expected Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson to carry the tight end room as a one-two punch.

But on Saturday, a new face emerged from the group: Tyler Warren.

Likely just as shocking for Auburn’s defense as it was for those spectating, Warren made his first mark on the action on the receiving end of a Jahan Dotson first-down passing play.

He then followed with an unorthodox first-career touchdown, taking a snap out of the wildcat and leaping into the end zone for six points.

While many of those watching had perhaps never heard of Warren before Saturday night, Penn State’s coaches and players alike knew what the Mechanicsville, Virginia, native was capable of prior to the 2021 season.

“He's as capable as anybody we have in the tight end room,” Johnson said Tuesday. “He’s probably the best-kept secret we have on our team.”

While Johnson said he believes “not enough” people have talked to or about Warren, the former 3-star prospect is likely not a secret anymore, as is the spontaneous playbook of offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

There are plenty of questions to ask about why Yurich would run a tight end out of the wildcat, but what made Warren the man fit for the job?

Having played quarterback in high school, he was no stranger to taking snaps.

“That whole package was kind of Tyler’s baby,” Johnson said. “He was a quarterback in high school, so that’s kind of his thing.”

As for his reception of Dotson’s trick play double-pass, that wasn’t necessarily established as a play for Warren specifically.

“I caught it before in practice, Theo caught it before,” Strange said. “Tyler [Warren] just happened to be in the game and made the play.”

Comparable to his development from quarterback to tight end, Warren has been put in unusual situations since he stepped foot on Penn State’s campus last year.

But he has a background that has “excited” Franklin and his staff from the recruitment process to now.

“There’s been excitement about Tyler since we got him,” Franklin said. “His basketball tape was as impressive as there is… He’s always been big, strong and athletic.”

Over the course of his redshirt-freshman year last season, Franklin spoke specifically about how “great” of a job Warren has done in the weight room to catch up in snaps to Strange and Johnson.

“Where we’re at as a program, we’re able to get these guys in here and develop them and sometimes redshirt them,” Franklin said. “We felt like we had an opportunity to develop [Warren] and then take advantage of his skills and talent.”

Now sharing snaps as a part of the same three-man tight end group, the relationship among Warren, Strange and Johnson is as strong as ever.

“Those are really my boys,” Warren said. “We make each other better.”

According to Warren, the three are close enough to “coach each other up” in practice if someone makes a mistake.

“That's helped us get better throughout the spring and the summer,” Warren said “I think it's showing up in the season.”

After combining for 132 yards and two touchdowns against Auburn, the ceiling for Penn State’s three tight ends looks to be rising each week.

With three years of eligibility remaining following this season, Warren’s personal rooftop is likely just as high as Strange’s or Johnson’s.

“[Warren]’s doing a great job,” Franklin said. “I think he’s got a really bright future.”

