Things just got strange in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars selected tight end Brenton Strange with the No. 61 pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The All-Big Ten selection was the __ tight end off the board, becoming the second Penn State tight end drafted in the last three years after Pat Freiermuth was taken by the Steelers in the second round in 2021.

Strange hauled in 70 receptions for 755 yards and 11 scores during his four-year career in Happy Valley.

The Parkersburg, West Virginia, native recorded a catch in 36 of 44 games he appeared in, with career highs of six catches and 80 yards coming against Auburn in 2022.

