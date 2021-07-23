Positional award watch lists are the hot thing right now in preparation for the 2021 college football season.

Tight end Brenton Strange was the latest Nittany Lion to be honored, finding himself on the John Mackey Award watch list. The award is for the top tight end in college football.

Strange joins teammates Jahan Dotson, Jaquan Brisker, Noah Cain, Keyvone Lee and John Lovett in being nominated for national award watch lists.

The redshirt sophomore tight end picked up 164 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games and five starts last season.

