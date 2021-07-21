As preseason awards continue to roll in, Penn State continues to make noise.

Three Nittany Lion running backs in Noah Cain, John Lovett and Keyvone Lee were named to the Doak Walker Award watch list Wednesday. The award is presented annually to the top running back in college football.

The Doak Walker Award Watch List has arrived!https://t.co/PXcN7IbWI2 pic.twitter.com/v7R0DWaVMn — Doak Walker Award (@DoakWalkerAward) July 21, 2021

Three players for Penn State is the most of any school represented on the list.

Cain is entering his junior season, Lovett is a new graduate transfer from Baylor and Lee is entering his sophomore campaign.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE