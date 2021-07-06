Penn State hinted at the start date for its fall camp Tuesday morning.

The Nittany Lions will begin their field prep for the 2021 season a month from Tuesday — beginning Aug. 6.

Among those attending camp will be the blue and white’s 14 2021 commitments, along with the team’s six incoming transfers.

James Franklin's program will begin its season on the road at Wisconsin on Sept. 4 before returning home for a tilt against Ball State on Sept. 11.

