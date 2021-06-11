The entire college football world was shaken Thursday when the College Football Playoff working group proposed a 12-team playoff field for review.

Twitter buzz seems to say it will be accepted, and why wouldn’t it be? More college football equals more money for colleges and the CFP itself — and I don’t think you’ll see fans complain at a higher chance of seeing their team in the playoff.

As it stands, the six highest-ranked conference champions would make the field, with the top four receiving the highest seeds and automatic byes. The rest of the field would be made up from the six highest-ranked teams that didn’t win their conference championships.

Ranks 5-12 would then play in the first round, which would — as of now — be held in the home stadium of the higher ranked team.

Could you imagine Beaver Stadium packed out for a Penn State playoff game? It might just set noise records.

While many fans are likely elated about the new proposition, the Nittany Lion faithful should realistically be very, very angry.

If this format was put in place from the beginning, Penn State would be a perennial participant — minus whatever 2020 was — and would be boosting its national reputation each year.

There’s even an off chance that James Franklin and company took home a national title. But alas, that reality was dashed by a playoff committee that has an unexplainable love of one-loss Ohio State teams — no matter who the loss is to.

Let’s look at the Penn State teams that were snubbed at the time but would have been playoff participants in the new format.

2016 (11-2 before Rose Bowl)

I’m not really sure there’s any other logical team to start with.

Not only was it the first year Penn State was even in the discussion for a playoff spot, but it’s also its most convincing resume to date.

With the new format, putting this team in the playoff wouldn’t have even been a debate. In fact, it would have had one of the top four seeds thanks to its Big Ten Championship.

The Nittany Lions finished 11-2, including their unforgettable win against Ohio State and come-from-behind classic against Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game.

When the CFP teams were announced, Penn State fell just outside and finished at No. 5.

The only bad part about this team in the new format is that it wouldn’t have had the chance to host a home playoff game due to its bye.

Even in Penn State’s Rose Bowl loss to USC, it duked it out in one of the most exciting college football games in history. Add a game like that to a playoff win-or-go-home atmosphere, and there’s even more excitement.

The blue and white should have been a part of the 2016 playoff, but at least there’s solace in knowing the Nittany Lions could be there soon with a similar season.

2017 (10-2 before Fiesta Bowl)

The 2016 season sent Penn State on a crash course toward national contention for the next few years. In 2017, the Nittany Lions would have snuck into another playoff spot.

After Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia and Ohio State would have taken the four byes and USC and UCF grabbed the other automatic bids, Penn State would have landed right around the No. 9 seed in the 12-team pool.

The ranking would’ve left the blue and white to travel for its first-round game, but it would’ve set up a highly anticipated rematch with none other than the USC Trojans.

The 2017 Nittany Lions were 10-2 and ranked lower than 2016, but they may have been just as good. They suffered a one-point loss to Ohio State after leading for nearly the entire game and fell by three to Michigan State on the road in a matchup marred by bad weather.

The newly proposed format was specifically made for teams like 2017 Penn State. A couple of bad breaks during the season won’t end your chances at a national championship, and you get to recreate the iconic Rose Bowl game from the previous year.

2018 (9-3 before Citrus Bowl)

Based on the final CFP rankings, Penn State would have fallen into the No. 12 seed in the new format.

While the 2016 and 2017 teams were highly deserving of a shot at a national title, 2018 Penn State may be a good argument for some as to why the 12-team format isn’t very good.

The 9-3 Nittany Lions suffered close home losses against Ohio State and Michigan State and were dismantled on the road by Michigan. The blue and white then capped its season with a Citrus Bowl loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

Penn State was likely one of the best 12 teams in the nation, but it would have matched up with an undefeated Notre Dame team.

I’m all for more chances for the top teams to be upset and variation in the playoff field, but especially after the Nittany Lions lost to Kentucky, it seems all too likely they would have seen an early exit in 2018.

2019 (10-2 before Cotton Bowl)

Because 2020 was such a wash for the Nittany Lions, 2019 was their last year to vie for a title.

Penn State likely would have landed in the No. 11 seed after finishing ranked No. 10 in the CFP poll.

The blue and white’s 10-2 season consisted of a close loss to a ranked Minnesota team and an 11-point loss on the road to No. 2 Ohio State.

The Minnesota loss felt like a fluke for a Penn State team that was underestimating an up-and-coming Golden Gophers squad. The team seemed flat and struggled on both sides of the ball.

However, the season was capped with a strong showing in the Cotton Bowl against a Memphis team that would have snuck into the No. 12 seed thanks to its conference title.

The playoff would’ve pitted Penn State against an 11-2 Georgia team, which would have certainly been a marquee matchup between the SEC and Big Ten.

