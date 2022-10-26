It’s been four years since James Franklin delivered a famous rant in the Beaver Stadium press room following Penn State’s 27-26 loss to Ohio State.

“We’re not an elite football team yet,” Franklin said. “As hard as we have worked, from average to good, from good to great, the work that it’s going to take to get to an elite program is going to be just as hard as the ground and the distance that we’ve already traveled.”

That was in 2018, two years removed from beating the Buckeyes and claiming a Big Ten Championship.

Despite narrowly dropping contests to Ohio State in 2017 and 2018, the Nittany Lions looked like they soon could be on their way to reaching elite status.

Now on a six-game losing streak against its top Big Ten foe, has Penn State made any progress?

“I think, in a lot of ways, we've taken some steps in the right direction,” Franklin said Tuesday. “But there's still some areas that we need to get resolved.”

As Franklin regularly states, it takes 365 days a year to compete as a top program in college football, on and off the field.

With newly hired administrators, such as Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi and Athletic Director Pat Kraft, Penn State is doing more of the things that can make its football program run more successfully than maybe it had in the past.

A freshly renovated Lasch Building stands out among the list of improvements, but there have been others from faculty, nutrition and recruiting standpoints, Franklin said.

“That's why I think I've voiced this over and over again, the excitement I have for the leadership that we have in those two positions,” Franklin said. “And that's with total respect and appreciation for the past as well.”

The hope, for Franklin, is that once all boxes are checked from an off-the-field standpoint, the results on the field will follow.

Over the past few years, however, results haven’t always shown through, specifically against ranked opponents, which has limited Penn State’s ability to compete for a conference championship among a loaded Big Ten East — or a spot in college football’s four-team playoff format.

“In a conference like the Big Ten, you maybe have a little bit more diversity in how people are built throughout our conference,” Franklin said. “Where in a lot of conferences, pretty much everybody's running a similar style throughout the entire conference.”

It’s this magnitude of diversity within Big Ten rosters that can make it challenging for Penn State, having to build a roster that’s able to beat every type of game plan imaginable.

Defensively, the Nittany Lions have focused primarily on stopping the run over its last few weeks, preparing for Michigan and Minnesota.

On Saturday, however, the game plan is completely different, having to prepare to stop one of the most dominant passing offenses in the country as well as accounting for a threat on the ground.

“You have to be able to feel like you can line up and match up from a skill and athleticism perspective with Ohio State one week, and then say you make it to the Big Ten Championship — like we did — and you play Wisconsin,” Franklin said. “That's a very different animal that you're getting ready for.”

It’s what’s made the Buckeyes so successful from a conference perspective, given that their team has been built to match up with any opponent in the country.

Penn State just isn’t there yet, but with improvements in facilities, staff and recruiting, an elite status could be approaching sooner rather than later, potentially with a team that’s able to handle business consistently on both sides of the ball.

“That's what you're trying to do,” Franklin said. “You're trying to build a team that can do both, which is easier said than done.”

