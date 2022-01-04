Monday, Penn State lost its special teams coordinator. A day later, it found its new one.

Stacy Collins spent this past season as the special teams coordinator at Boise State, and he’s now off to Happy Valley to replace Joe Lorig in the same position. He'll also coach outside linebackers and nickel cornerbacks.

"I'm extremely excited about the opportunity to work under the leadership of Coach Franklin and join the Penn State family," Collins said in a statement. "I look forward to developing and growing our special teams units, which has had a history of success during coach's tenure. I'm also excited to work with Coach Diaz and the defensive staff to continue to build on the strong defensive tradition of Penn State. My family and I can't wait to start this new chapter in Happy Valley."

With 24 years of collegiate coaching experience, Collins should provide a veteran presence to the Penn State special teams unit.

In his one season with the Broncos, Collins’ special teams tied for No. 7 nationally with three blocked punts and ranked No. 9 in the FBS with four blocked kicks. Two of the blocked punts were returned for touchdowns.

The Broncos also led the Mountain West Conference with 15.77 yards per punt return — good for No. 5 in the country.

"We are excited to welcome Stacy Collins to Happy Valley," James Franklin said in a statement. "As a veteran coach, Stacy brings a wide variety of experiences to our staff having served as a head coach, defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator during his career. He will bring significant value to our program and has a great depth of special teams knowledge and has found great success as a coordinator.”

