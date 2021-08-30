Less than a week before Penn State is set to kick off its 2021 campaign, the team has announced its captains for the season.

The captains are made up of six veteran Nittany Lions, two on each phase of the ball.

Quarterback Sean Clifford and offensive tackle Rasheed Walker were selected from the offense, safety Jaquan Brisker and defensive tackle PJ Mustipher from the defense, and kicker Jordan Stout and safety/special teamer Jonathan Sutherland as the representatives from special teams.

James Franklin’s team comes into the season with expectations of a bounce back year following a disappointing 4-5 record in 2020.

Stout is entering his second year as captain. Clifford and Sutherland have now earned the honor three times, becoming the first three-time captains in program history.

Penn State will start the campaign this weekend as it travels to Madison to take on Wisconsin and Camp Randall Stadium.

Penn State football to not release public depth charts throughout the 2021 season It looks like Penn State’s depth charts will be left up to speculation throughout the 2021 season.