It was certainly a slow offensive start for both the Penn State and Wisconsin offenses to start the season on Saturday afternoon.

The blue and white eventually downed the No. 12 Badgers 16-10 to pick up the victory in its season opener in Madison.

The teams headed to the locker room scoreless, the first time that has happened for the Nittany Lions since they defeated Illinois in 2011.

The action picked up in the second half as both offenses began to find a rhythm, but it was Penn State that was able to get the edge late in the game.

Despite the offensive struggles throughout, Mike Yurcich’s unit found a way to piece together what it needed and pulled out a crucial victory at Camp Randall.

Fighting injury all day long, Nittany Lion safety Jaquan Brisker made the big play for the Nittany Lions, intercepting Graham Mertz on fourth-and-goal with just over two minutes to play.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Penn State’s opening win.

Arnold Ebiketie shines in debut

Transfer defensive end Arnold Ebiketie certainly stood out in his Penn State debut on Saturday.

The former Temple Owl was constantly in the Wisconsin backfield, pressuring quarterback Graham Mertz and stopping the Badger running attack as well.

Ebiketie even made an impact on special teams, as he blocked a Wisconsin field goal in the first quarter to keep the game scoreless.

He continued to produce until early in the second half until he was forced to head back to the locker room after sustaining an injury in the third quarter.

Despite the early exit, he was able to return and make an impact on the game all Penn State could have asked for, as he was all over the field while lined up on the edge.

Third quarter life

After a scoreless first half, both teams were able to get their offenses in rhythm in the third quarter.

Penn State got a big spark from the Big Ten’s reigning receiving leader Jahan Dotson, who found himself wide open for a 49-yard touchdown from Sean Clifford.

Wisconsin was then able to respond by marching down the field, eventually finding the end zone for the first time thanks to a three-year run by Chez Mellusi.

Both teams were able to sustain some positive drives but missed opportunities from the Nittany Lions kept the game tied at 7.

A missed 23-yard field goal by Jordan Stout and a missed deep ball by Clifford for Dotson were critical mistakes that nearly ended up costing Penn State.

Late running back contributions

One of the biggest strengths for Penn State heading into this season had to be its depth in the running back room.

But that depth was shortened a bit on Saturday, as Baylor transfer John Lovett did not make the trip to Madison.

Nonetheless, the Nittany Lions had their top two backs in action and weren’t able to muster up much until late in the fourth quarter.

Heading into the second half, Penn State had just two total rushing yards compared to Wisconsin’s 90.

But in the fourth quarter, RB1 Noah Cain came alive for the Nittany Lions, finishing off a crucial touchdown drive with a two-yard score to put James Franklin’s group ahead by six.

So while it took the running back room some time to figure out the Badger defense, it was able to contribute when it mattered most late in the game.