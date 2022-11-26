Penn State has taken back the Land-Grant Trophy after edging out Michigan State for its final game of the regular season.

The Nittany Lions beat the Spartans 35-16, and a lot of Penn State’s offense came from a couple of big plays to its tight ends.

“Our tight ends had a big night for us,” James Franklin said after the win. “That’s been kind of a big theme for us this season.”

Penn State sophomore tight end Theo Johnson, on third-and-8 on the Michigan State 11-yard line, found a hole in the Spartans’ defense and was wide open for an easy pitch-and-catch touchdown, putting Penn State up 7-0 with 40 seconds left in the first quarter.

The sophomore’s touchdown gave the Nittany Lions’ offense some life, which was struggling early with a missed field goal and a punt.

On the next drive, Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich drew up some trickery, and quarterback Sean Clifford threw a backward pass to wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who passed it to Johnson, again, wide open for the touchdown. Midway through the second quarter, Penn State was up 14-0.

Johnson finished with just three catches for 6262 yards, and he wasn’t the only tight end seeing action Saturday night.

“I didn’t start the season the way I wanted to,” Johnson said after the game. “It’s really good to be able to just help this team… Really all I wanted to do was just to be able to add value to the offense.”

After a rough couple of drives in the second half, Michigan State muffed a punt to set up Penn State with a first-and-10 on the Spartan 17-yard line.

Two plays later, Clifford dropped back and hit the other sophomore tight end, Tyler Warren, in the corner of the end zone for the touchdown, putting Penn State up 21-3 with 5:42 left in the third quarter.

Michigan State answered immediately and marched down the field with a corner touchdown from a tight end of its own, Maliq Carr, to make it a 21-10 game with 1:37 left in the third quarter.

Other than the two big plays from Johnson and the Warren touchdown set up by the muffed punt, Penn State’s offense couldn’t really get anything going, especially in the second half.

Usually, Penn State dominates on the ground with the two true-freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton, and both of them played really well in the first half but couldn’t do enough to break one off into the end zone.

In the second half, Penn State was held to just 33 yards on the ground and a total of 160 on the night from Singleton and Allen.

Michigan State’s offense, on the other hand, came alive in the second half and came up with multiple big third-down conversions.

After a string of Penn State defensive pass interference penalties, the Spartans capped off an 11-play drive with a Thorne 2-yard touchdown rush to close the gap to 21-16. Michigan State went for two and failed.

However, the Nittany Lions finally got things going again, hitting tight end Brenton Strange for a 12-yard catch to get deep into Michigan State territory.

Penn State put it away with another big play from the tight ends, but this time it was from their blocking. With Strange and Johnson out in front, Singleton caught a screen pass and walked into the end zone to make it 28-16 Penn State with 4:31 left.

Then, for more cushion, Clifford hit receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a 35-yard score one play after a Kalen King interception, putting the Land-Grant battle on ice.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE