As the summer sun shines brighter with each day, the 2022 college football season draws closer.

With just under three months until Penn State kicks off its campaign against Purdue on Sept. 1, James Franklin spoke to the media for the first time since April’s Blue-White game Wednesday.

The transfer portal is finally in the rear view for the Nittany Lions after a number of distinguished moves this offseason, but discussions surrounding name, image, likeness are continuous.

While a select group of soon-to-be freshmen have yet to move in, most of Penn State’s 2022 roster is in town, including some high-profile transfers.

Position competitions are soon to begin, and a couple players are returning from the injured list.

Here’s all that Franklin discussed with the media on Wednesday.

Injury updates

Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher was named second-team All-Big Ten despite playing just six games in 2021 before suffering a season-ending leg injury.

Back for a fifth year in 2022, Mustipher is said to be making a full recovery and could see the playing field immediately.

“We expect him to be ready by game one,” Franklin said.

Contrary to “almost rushing” a younger player to return from injury, Franklin said he is doing the opposite with a veteran like Mustipher.

“He wants to be 100% yesterday, and like I told him, he doesn't need to be 100% yesterday, but he's trending in the right direction,” Franklin said. “Obviously we're excited about having him back not just as a player but as a leader as well.”

“Mentally, he’ll obviously be ready, and physically he’s pretty far along.”

New transfer additions

Penn State scored big on three transfer portal additions this offseason — wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley, offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad and edge rusher Demeioun “Chop” Robinson.

While Tinsley was in Happy Valley all spring, participating in April’s Blue-White Game, Nourzad and Robinson have only recently moved in.

Arriving in late May, Nourzad — a graduate transfer from Cornell — has already impressed Franklin.

“He is a big, strong, powerful, thick guy. He tested really well,” Franklin said. “He learns the playbook well, so that’s been very impressive from our staff.”

In the spring, Penn State’s offensive line depth was nearly nonexistent, so much so that the spring game’s format had to change completely.

This summer, however, it’s a different story.

Despite being an FCS All-American with the Big Red, Nourzad will have to earn his spot amid a deep offensive guard room.

“I think we’ve got really good competition at the guard position,” Franklin said. “I think we’ve got five guys that legitimately will be competing for those two starting jobs.”

On the other side of the ball, Robinson has only been on campus for just a few days, but Franklin seems excited at his potential ahead of the fall.

“He tested really well the other day, which is great,” Franklin said. “And then, on top of that, the fact that we recruited him out of high school… that’s what I would prefer.”

Having played both defensive end and outside linebacker over his high school career and lone season at Maryland, Robinson is going to be played primarily at defensive end, Franklin said, but he admitted he looked at him as someone capable of playing both.

“That was a discussion between him and his high school coach,” Franklin said.

Name, image, likeness

Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day turned some heads last Thursday when he said his program needs $13 million of NIL funding to maintain its roster past next season.

While he didn’t explicitly say the names “Ohio State” or “Ryan Day,” Franklin went on a lengthy tangent when asked how much Penn State would need.

“If school X has a number, and we’re supposed to be competing with school X, why would our number be different?” Franklin said.

In other words, Penn State needs more money from donors and boosters to consistently keep up with schools across the country.

If Day believes $13 million is what’s needed for his program to stay afloat, then that must be the needed amount anywhere, according to Franklin.

“If you're selling your house, do you determine the number? No, you don't. The market determines the value of your house,” Franklin said. “So if the number is huge everywhere, then what?”