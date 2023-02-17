Penn State student-coach Christian Daboll is off to coach with his father.

Daboll was hired by his dad Brian Daboll and the New York Giants to be an offensive assistant.

Christian Daboll, the son of Giants head coach Brian Daboll, has been hired by the Giants as an offensive assistant.Christian Daboll was previously with Penn State as a student coach. pic.twitter.com/ITB0AmSVfy — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) February 17, 2023

Daboll served over three years as a student-coach for Penn State before being hired by the Giants.

