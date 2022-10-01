The past couple of games, Penn State has been able to lean on its run game, and the duo of freshman running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have shown up. But against Northwestern, the duo of backs — plus Keyvone Lee — weren’t as stout as they have been.

Before the opening kickoff, passing Hurricane Ian drenched Beaver Stadium, making it harder to throw the football, so both teams were going to have to rely on the ground game.

Quarterback Sean Clifford struggled to pass the ball the whole game, and it made the Nittany Lions rely on the run even more.

Penn State rushed 52 times, and the trio of backs were bound to make a mistake with such a heavy workload — and considering they were largely mistake-free through the first four games of the season.

Franklin said the information he knew early in the week that the weather would force Penn State to keep it on the ground early and often.

“We didn’t change our game plan based on the weather,” Franklin said after a 17-7 win over Northwestern. “We may change how we call the game.”

The game plan from the get-go looked like both teams were going to pound the football, but the Nittany Lion running backs had trouble holding on to the football in the weather.

A Penn State running back room that didn’t fumble the ball once through four games fumbled four times on Saturday: two from Singleton and one each from Allen and Lee.

“I’m never going to allow the weather to be an excuse,” Franklin said. “It doesn’t matter. We’ve got to protect the football.”

On one of the fumbles, Franklin said the offense was running a mesh concept, and the Northwestern safety put his helmet on the ball to jar the ball free.

“Part of ball security is pad work,” Franklin said. “You got to take all the shots with the top of your pads. Obviously, you can’t take all that helmet with the ball. It’s not going to end well.”

Franklin said the running backs didn’t do a good job of “capping the ball,” meaning putting the extra hand over the ball when the back is bracing for a tackle.

Aside from the fumbles, Penn State’s leading rusher from a week ago was absent through the first half. Franklin didn’t explicitly disclose why Allen was held out of action before halftime, but he alluded to the fact that it was an “internal decision.”

Once he returned, Allen rushed for 86 yards on 21 attempts.

On Penn State’s first drive of the game, the Nittany Lions faced a third-and-1 and handed the ball off to Singleton, who was stopped for no gain.

Despite not picking up the first down on a short-yardage play, Franklin thought the offensive line played well on Saturday.

“I felt like we controlled the game,” Franklin said. “There are some short yardage situations that we’d like to have back. There’s no doubt about it… I thought for the most part we did a good job.”

After going down the list of things Penn State needs to work on during the bye week coming up, Franklin said ball security was at the top.

Luckily for Penn State, its defense was strong and stopped Northwestern’s offense enough to make up for the fumbles from the running backs.

The Nittany Lions have Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio State coming out of the bye, so ball security has to be perfect against those teams if it wants to have a chance to win.

