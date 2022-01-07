A stalwart of Penn State's strength and conditioning staff is hanging it up.

Penn State football announced the retirement of strength coach Dwight Galt III Friday afternoon.

Galt III has been with the Nittany Lions since 2014, serving as the assistant athletic director for performance enhancement for the past seven years.

After working with James Franklin at Maryland, Galt III followed him to Vanderbilt and then to Penn State.

Galt III has trained Penn State athletes such as Saquon Barkley, Mike Gesicki and Chris Godwin, as well as many others.

