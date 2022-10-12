While members of the Penn State program won’t explicitly say it, this weekend’s road clash against Michigan goes beyond the 1-0 mentality.

The Nittany Lions have the chance to assert themselves as one of the country’s best football programs, unlike the 2021 season where the blue and white similarly found itself 5-0 ahead of a road game against a top-five team.

Last season, Penn State headed to Kinnick Stadium to take on the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes as the No. 4 team in the country. Now, the No. 10 Nittany Lions head to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to play the No. 5 Wolverines in a potential season-changing game.

“It’s all of the progress that you can make the other 364 days of the year that add up. All those little wins add up all year long to put your team in the best position to be successful consistently on Saturdays,” James Franklin said at his weekly press conference.

Every game week, without fail, Franklin and the blue and white stress the mantra of going 1-0, no matter the quality of the opponent. However, this week has felt like there’s more importance among the players and coaching staff.

In the span of three weeks, the Nittany Lions will play No. 5 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State, which both carry major College Football Playoff implications.

“I think that every opportunity is held the same way and certainly from a collaboration perspective. But sometimes games like this, where there’s more national media and more national attention, it’s always fun,” quarterback Sean Clifford said. “Games like this are what you come to Penn State to play in.”

Clifford has played in his fair share of big games in his six-year career with Penn State, mostly thanks to playing the Wolverines and Buckeyes every season.

Clifford will need to be on his A-game on Saturday.

“His entire career and his entire season keeps building up and leading up to moments like this and opportunities like this,” Franklin said. “Him going out and playing well on Saturday, [it’ll take] really all of our positions and all of our players to win on the road against this type of opponent. We’re going to have to play well … that also includes our quarterback.”

But what makes this year’s Penn State team different than in years past? On top of the Iowa game last year, the Nittany Lions fell to Minnesota in 2019 on the road after starting the season 9-0.

Depth is the key change, according to Franklin.

Penn State has seen a purposeful influx of production from the younger players on the team. Both starting running backs are true freshmen, freshman linebacker Abdul Carter has wowed, redshirt-freshman safety Zakee Wheatley leads the team in takeaways, and second-year twins Kobe and Kalen King have also made an impact.

“I think with how we have played our guys since the beginning of the season, our depth is in a better position, not only that it’s been in the past, but also how it’s been from the beginning of the season,” Franklin said. “I think there’s less question marks that you guys have — and that we have as coaches — of our depth.”

The last time Penn State defeated a top-five team on the road was 1994, which also coincidentally happened against Michigan. This week will give the Nittany Lions an opportunity to end that streak, and it starts with the team’s depth and the play of the quarterback that’ll make it happen.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State football recruiting roundup | Future Nittany Lions on display during bye weekend Penn State may have had a bye week this week, but the class of 2023 recruits did not have a break.