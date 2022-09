Penn State's win at Purdue wasn't enough to punch its ticket into the AP Poll after being unranked coming into the season.

The Nittany Lions remained unranked after beating the Boilermakers 35-31 last Thursday night. They received 122 votes, essentially making them the 27th team.

Penn State has its home opener against Ohio on Sep. 10 at noon.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Former Penn State football running back Franco Harris to have No. 32 retired by Pittsburgh Steelers A Penn State great is set to have his number retired by his longtime NFL team later this fall.