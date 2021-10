Penn State is sitting pretty after its bye week.

The Nittany Lions landed at No. 7 in the latest ranking after some shakeup in the national landscape on Saturday.

The blue and white still controls its own fate in the Big Ten conference this year with matchups against Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State still on the schedule.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football announces date of 2022 Blue-White Game With just over a month remaining in Penn State’s regular-season schedule, the 2021 campaign …