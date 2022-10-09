Penn State was idle during Week 6 of the season and sat on a 5-0 record, but the rest of college football was still in action with some losses and close wins in the top 10.

Heading into a ranked matchup in Ann Arbor against Michigan, the Nittany Lions came in at No. 10, the same spot they held last week.

Penn State is the third-highest-ranked Big Ten team in the poll, with Ohio State now the No. 2 team in the nation and Michigan close behind at No. 5.

The Nittany Lions play Michigan at noon on Oct. 15 on FOX as part of Big Noon Kickoff.

