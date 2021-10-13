State College ranks above the rest of the college football towns, according to a recent fan vote on Twitter.

🔵 ⚪ State College it is! ⚪ 🔵 You voted for the best college football town in America and the home of @PennStateFball prevailed!(📍@ShellStationsUS) pic.twitter.com/u1EtDj6w9M — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 13, 2021

After making it to the final two out of 16 competitors, Penn State’s home won the title of best college football town in ESPN’s Football Town Showdown.

Over 78,000 Twitter users voted in the poll where State College beat out Baton Rouge, Louisiana, home of LSU.

