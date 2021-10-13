College Game Day, students

Penn State football fans hold posters and cheer during EPSN's College GameDay on Old Main Lawn on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in University Park, Pa.  College Game Day returned to State College for the 5th consecutive year in a row. 

 Chloe Trieff

State College ranks above the rest of the college football towns, according to a recent fan vote on Twitter.

After making it to the final two out of 16 competitors, Penn State’s home won the title of best college football town in ESPN’s Football Town Showdown.

Over 78,000 Twitter users voted in the poll where State College beat out Baton Rouge, Louisiana, home of LSU.

