You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Penn State football specialist Jordan Stout named semifinalist for Ray Guy Award

Penn State Football vs. Maryland

Kicker Jordan Stout (98) makes a kick during Penn State football's game against Maryland at Maryland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 in College Park, Md. The Nittany Lions beat the Terrapins 31-14.

 Will Aguirre | The Daily Collegian

Penn State’s kicking specialist Jordan Stout has impressed this season, whether it's on kickoffs, field goals or punts. On Wednesday, Stout took the next step in a race for a prestigious award.

He was named a Ray Guy Award semifinalist, recognizing the nation’s top punter following every season.

Stout has averaged 46.7 yards per punt on 47 punting attempts in 2021. 

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters