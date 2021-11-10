Penn State football specialist Jordan Stout named semifinalist for Ray Guy Award

Penn State’s kicking specialist Jordan Stout has impressed this season, whether it's on kickoffs, field goals or punts. On Wednesday, Stout took the next step in a race for a prestigious award.
He was named a Ray Guy Award semifinalist, recognizing the nation’s top punter following every season.
.@JordanStout92 is a semifinalist for the @RayGuyAward 🔥#WeAre pic.twitter.com/B5q1g8Qy53— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 10, 2021
Stout has averaged 46.7 yards per punt on 47 punting attempts in 2021.
