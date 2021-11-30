Penn State football specialist Jordan Stout named Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Punter of the Year

Penn State kicking specialist Jordan Stout has received a special honor for his punting this season.

Stout was named as the Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Punter of the Year on Tuesday following his dominant punting performances this season.

We give you the 2021 B1G defensive award winners 👀 pic.twitter.com/yQp6RHXwGs — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 30, 2021

The Cedar Bluff, Virginia, native won four Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week awards and averaged the second-most yards per punt in the conference.

Stout is tied for first in the conference with 25 50+ yard punts and second in punts inside the 20-yard line with 34.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Virginia Tech officially hires Penn State football defensive coordinator Brent Pry as next head coach Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry is a head coach for the first time in his career.