Penn State football specialist Jordan Stout named Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Punter of the Year

Penn State football vs. Iowa, Stout (98)

Kicker and punter Jordan Stout (98) prepares for the kick after Clifford scores Penn State’s second touchdown during Penn State football’s game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The Hawkeyes beat the Nittany Lions 23-20.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State kicking specialist Jordan Stout has received a special honor for his punting this season.

Stout was named as the Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Punter of the Year on Tuesday following his dominant punting performances this season.

The Cedar Bluff, Virginia, native won four Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week awards and averaged the second-most yards per punt in the conference.

Stout is tied for first in the conference with 25 50+ yard punts and second in punts inside the 20-yard line with 34.

