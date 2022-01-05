Another Penn State player has accepted an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine.

Punter/kicker Jordan Stout declared for the NFL Draft on Tuesday and on Wednesday, he announced his first step toward becoming drafted.

In 2021, Stout was a first-team All-Big Ten honoree, earned a spot on the AP All-American second team and took home Big Ten Punter of The Year honors.

He was one of three finalists for the Ray Guy Award, which is annually given to the nation’s top punter.

Stout joins linebacker/defensive end Jesse Luketa as the two Nittany Lions to accepts invitations to the combine thus far.

