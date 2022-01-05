Penn State football vs. Iowa, Stout (98)

Kicker and punter Jordan Stout (98) prepares for the kick after Clifford scores Penn State’s second touchdown during Penn State football’s game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The Hawkeyes beat the Nittany Lions 23-20.

 Lily LaRegina

Another Penn State player has accepted an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine.

Punter/kicker Jordan Stout declared for the NFL Draft on Tuesday and on Wednesday, he announced his first step toward becoming drafted.

In 2021, Stout was a first-team All-Big Ten honoree, earned a spot on the AP All-American second team and took home Big Ten Punter of The Year honors.

He was one of three finalists for the Ray Guy Award, which is annually given to the nation’s top punter.

Stout joins linebacker/defensive end Jesse Luketa as the two Nittany Lions to accepts invitations to the combine thus far.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags