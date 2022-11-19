PISCATAWAY, N.J. —

Penn State scored more than 40 points against Rutgers for the first time since 1995, but it wasn’t the offense that was responsible for most of the Nittany Lions’ production.

The blue and white defeated Rutgers 55-10 in what looked like a closer game than usual between the two teams. However, that was squandered after the Nittany Lions scored 48 unanswered points to end the game.

Penn State’s special teams unit kicked off its scoring with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown delivered by Nick Singleton. The return tied the program’s longest kick return for the third time.

“I must admit, the kickoff return was a thing of beauty,” James Franklin said. “We just invest so much time on special teams, so I was really happy for Stacy [Collins] and Eric Raisbeck, as well as our players obviously, to have some success on that.”

The Scarlet Knights punched right back, though, thanks to a 53-yard kickoff return by Aron Cruickshank that placed Rutgers inside the Nittany Lions’ 30-yard line. Rutgers took advantage and took a 10-7 lead early in the contest.

That was as close to winning as Rutgers would get thanks to Penn State’s defense. As the first quarter wound down, Nittany Lions Marquis Wilson and Dominic DeLuca combo-tackled tight end Johnny Langan and knocked the ball free. Linebacker Kobe King scooped the ball up and ran it into the end zone to regain the lead.

Singleton, who kickstarted Penn State’s scoring early, gave the Scarlet Knights a chance to retake the lead after fumbling the ball on the Nittany Lions’ own 24-yard line. Penn State’s defense held strong as it did for most of the game and forced a field goal attempt that was subsequently missed.

Two drives later, the Nittany Lion offense scored its first offensive touchdown of the game on a 10-yard pass to tight end Tyler Warren, making it the last unit to put points on the board for Penn State.

The drive only happened, though, after cornerback Johnny Dixon intercepted Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and returned it for a touchdown. The touchdown was taken back because of a penalty, but Penn State still had a short field regardless and capitalized shortly after.

“It’s great. It helps the offense out. It makes the game easier to win,” Dixon said. “When the defense scores points, you got a higher chance of winning the game.”

The Nittany Lions finished the half strong with their first sustained drive of the evening, traveling 67 yards in the span of 0:59, which was finished off with a 14-yard Sean Clifford rushing touchdown to put Penn State up 28-10.

Rutgers looked explosive when it came out of the half, as Wimsatt hit wide receiver Sean Ryan for a 55-yard completion on the first play out of the break.

However, the hope that play created was short-lived.

Three plays after the Scarlet Knights’ longest play of the game, Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs sacked Wimsatt and forced a fumble, which safety Ji’Ayir Brown returned 70 yards for a touchdown to extend its lead to 35-10. The Nittany Lions were never threatened again.

“That was definitely a big play in the game, a big momentum swing, and it really got us going in the second half,” Jacobs said.

Following Penn State’s second scoop-and-score of the night, the rest of the game was just a formality. By the start of the final period, the Nittany Lions led 48-10 in a game they once trailed 10-7.

