Penn State football smartly locks up James Franklin, now both sides need to back it up | Opinion

James Franklin and Penn State finally struck their deal Tuesday as Franklin agreed to a brand new 10-year contract through 2031.

There have already been plenty of mixed reactions to the deal, and while many of them may be warranted, the extension was absolutely the right move for both sides and an important step toward success for the Penn State football program.

For starters, Franklin’s case for a new deal with the likes of USC, LSU, Florida or other schools may well have gone down the drain with consecutive losses at Iowa and against bottom-feeding Illinois. It was probably in his best interest to hang around Happy Valley, and it was in his best interest before the losses in the first place, as I wrote here.

Franklin has been through thick and thin with Penn State. He inherited a program on its heels in 2014, took it to new heights in 2016 and now is muddling just a bit once again. Having a university’s and an administration’s full support behind you, though, makes reaching those highs that much easier.

It’s not easy to win consistently in college football anyway, so any middle-of-the-road results should be taken with a grain of salt.

For the man everyone wants to compare Franklin to, Joe Paterno, winning may have come slightly more consistently — but it wasn’t without down years. Paterno had a career .749 win percentage as Penn State’s head coach, and Franklin currently sits at .677 through his first eight seasons.

In Paterno’s first eight seasons, he had a .843 win percentage, but his next eight seasons might remind fans of the current Nittany Lion program. The numbers were still better, sure, but Paterno’s squad endured three single-digit win seasons from 1974-1981.

Franklin is on his way to five such seasons after this year, but the circumstances are entirely different. Paterno’s teams still played independent of a conference, and college football has become an entirely different animal since that time, with powerhouse conferences and programs denying almost all parity in the sport.

Not to mention, Paterno never navigated a pandemic-marred season during his tenure.

Franklin hasn’t stood up exactly to the standard Penn State faithful have in their minds, but he’s also squaring off toe-to-toe with one of the hardest conferences in the nation if not the hardest — especially exemplified this season with three teams from the Big Ten East division alone cracking the top-10 College Football Playoff rankings.

Throw the 2020 season out for a number of reasons, and Franklin hasn’t had a losing season at Penn State while also leading the Nittany Lions to three 11-win seasons.

It’s infinitely better to stick to a guy who has shown you the promised land with some mild turbulence than to turn the page to someone new, who could be better but is very much more likely to fall short of expectations.

Franklin has won in Happy Valley, and there’s no reason he can’t do it in the future.

Now let’s talk recruiting.

Since his hiring, Franklin's M.O. has been his prowess as a recruiter. He’s taken it to new heights with his incoming 2022 cycle, which currently sits at No. 5 nationally and had the No. 1 spot for a while earlier this year.

The 2021 recruiting cycle was a down year at No. 21, but keep in mind visits and other recruiting aspects were extremely tightened up due to the coronavirus.

Franklin has achieved top-15 recruiting classes in seven seasons thus far if you include 2022, including two top-10 finishes — and 2023 is already off to a hot start at No. 4.

Talent has flowed steadily through Happy Valley, and there’s more on the way under Franklin.

But now, the onus is on the university to back Franklin’s goals at Penn State.

Throughout the rumors swirling around his name in 2021, he’s been adamant about his commitment to the university.

As part of that, he’s talked about what he needs in a new deal, and it’s always focused on being competitive 365 days a year. That means recruiting, offseason training and — most importantly — facilities and support from the administration.

In order to stand up to the likes of Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, etc. — you have to spend like them.

Penn State is in the middle of renovating the Lasch Football Building, but there’s a lot more to be done. Franklin wants more compensation for his assistant coaches, and he needs more facilities to bring in top recruits year after year.

Just take a look at what Georgia has done to its facilities lately. Penn State doesn’t have that.

Ever wonder what the inside of the new @GeorgiaFootball facility looks like?Join @Brooks_UGA on a tour. pic.twitter.com/tSI4fsn2C8 — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) September 14, 2021

Franklin can’t lose any more games like Illinois, and the university has to prove it truly is committed to making its football program a contender, but the first and most important step is done.

Penn State locked up Franklin for the long run. Now, it’s time for both sides to back it up.