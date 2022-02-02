He’s been on staff for less than a month, but new Penn State special teams coordinator Stacy Collins is already making an impact on the recruiting trail.

2022 3-star offensive lineman Vega Ioane announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Wednesday, which also happens to be National Signing Day. Collins served as the secondary recruiter in Ioane’s Penn State recruitment.

James Franklin confirmed the signing during his National Signing Day press conference.

Ioane was originally committed to the University of Washington, just over an hour from his hometown of Graham, Washington, before decommitting in December.

Penn State swooped in with an offer on Jan. 13 and Ioane visited the campus and the facilities 15 days later.

Ioane is ranked as the No. 572 player overall and No. 26 interior offensive lineman, according to 247Sports.

He is Penn State’s 25th commitment of the 2022 recruiting class.

