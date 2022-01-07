Outback Bowl 2022, team entrance

A Penn State signee has won another award prior to stepping foot on campus.

Four-star running back Nicholas Singleton was named the 2022 All-American Bowl's Offensive Player of the Year on Friday afternoon.

The honor comes under a month after Singleton was named the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year, following a 2021-22 season where he rushed for 2,043 yards and 41 touchdowns to lead Governor Mifflin to a 10-1 record.

Singleton’s most recent award came within days of his scheduled early-arrival to Penn State’s campus this weekend.

The Reading, Pennsylvania, native beat out future Nittany Lion teammate Drew Allar and three other highly rated recruits to take home the All-American Bowl’s offensive crown.

