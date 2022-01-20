James Franklin interacts with recruits

 Jeremiah Hassel

It’s just over a week into classes, but one Nittany Lion has already received his first award as a college student.

On Thursday morning, running back Nicholas Singleton — a Penn State early enrollee — was named the Maxwell Football Club’s National High School Offensive Player of the Year.

The Maxwell Club honors come as Singleton’s third national award following his senior high school season.

On top of his most recent honor, Singleton has won the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year and the Adidas All-American Bowl Offensive Player of the Year.

Singleton beat out 5-star Clemson quarterback signee Cade Klubnik and 4-star Arizona wide receiver signee Tetairoa McMillan for the Maxwell Club award.

