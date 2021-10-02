Following Penn State’s overtime loss to Indiana in Week 1 of 2020, pulling off a revenge win at home in Week 5 of 2021 was an essential piece for the blue and white to officially put last season’s 0-5 start behind it.

With the Nittany Lions 24-0 victory over the Hoosiers, the script has officially been flipped.

Having not lost a game since November 21, 2020, the Nittany Lions have now won nine in a row dating back to last season and stand undefeated through five games this year.

In shutout fashion, Penn State's defense, led by PJ Mustipher and Arnold Ebiketie, dominated Indiana all game.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Jahan Dotson continued his touchdown tear, giving quarterback Sean Clifford good reason to feel confident in his play.

All seemed to go right for the Nittany Lions in this one, leading to a big win to close out their four-game home stint.

Noah Cain limited but, Penn State puts in work on the ground

Following what James Franklin described as a “banged up” week of practice for starting running back Noah Cain, it was unclear what the junior running back’s availability would be for Saturday.

With 11 rushes for 23 yards, Cain took the majority of running back snaps but struggled to capitalize.

Luckily for the Nittany Lions, sophomore Keyvone Lee was quick to take off when he was given the opportunity.

In the first half alone, Lee rushed three times for 67 yards. By the final whistle, Lee increased his total to 74 yards on eight carries, along with an eight-yard reception.

Along with Lee’s impressive play, John Lovett did his job when his name was called — sometimes in two-running back sets with Devyn Ford

Carrying the ball ten times, Lovett tallied 41 yards on the ground and 13 in the air.

With the lack of depth on Indiana’s defensive line and at the linebacker position, when Jahan Dotson was locked up by first-team All-Big Ten linebacker Micah McFadden on one side, it opened a door for Sean Clifford to use his feet as well.

After failing to make an impact on the ground on his own against Villanova last weekend — tallying negative rush yardage over eight attempts — Clifford found gaps against Indiana, rushing the ball ten times for 58 yards.

Clifford’s 58 rushing yards are his second most in a game in 2021.

Penn State’s offense, led by Jahan Dotson, continues tear

Entering Saturday’s contest, wide receiver Jahan Dotson had scored a touchdown in five straight games.

By the end of Penn State’s victory over Indiana, that number had risen to six.

While Clifford looked relatively confident, challenged by an Indiana defense ranked first in interceptions and second in sacks last season, an overthrown pass over the head of Dotson could have cost the Nittany Lions six points in the early portion of the second quarter.

Luckily for the blue and white, what may look like an overthrown pass to most receivers is just another opportunity to shock the world for Dotson.

Following a flagged Brenton Strange RPO for a touchdown, called back due to illegal use of the hands, Dotson saved the day to put the Nittany Lions up by two touchdowns with just over 13 minutes to go in the first half.

Dotson’s two touchdowns against Indiana puts him in sole possession of second place in touchdowns in the Big Ten this season.

The man responsible for Dotson’s six touchdowns this year? Clifford, who continued to play well after two of the best performances of his career against Auburn and Villanova.

While his 52% completion percentage doesn’t look all that pretty, Clifford’s poise and confidence continued to shine.

Clifford threw for three touchdowns, to bring his season total to 11.

Defense puts up most dominant all-around performance, shuts out Hoosiers

After four weeks, the secret was out: Penn State’s 2021 defense is commanding.

However, Week 5 brought arguably the most dominant showing yet from that side of the ball.

Against a less-than-impressive Indiana offensive line which allowed three sacks against Western Kentucky last weekend, Penn State’s defensive lineman found themselves behind the line of scrimmage early and often.

PJ Mustipher led the charge on the interior on Saturday, tallying five tackles and a tackle for loss.

Meanwhile, Arnold Ebiketie continued to make his name known with three tackles and a ruthless sack on Indiana backup quarterback Jack Tuttle’s first snap.

The hard hitting prowess of linebacker Brandon Smith returned as he totaled a sack, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry which nearly killed Indiana starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., before he left the game with a leg injury.

Following a 34-yard reception to wide receiver Miles Marshall in the first half, Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. intercepted the very next pass — the epitome of Franklin’s “bend don’t break” mentality.

Late in the fourth quarter, safety Ji’Ayir Brown brought in his third interception in just five games, enough to bring in Penn State backup quarterback Taquan Roberson and seal the shutout win for the Nittany Lions.